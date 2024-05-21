Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List
Topics

An enduring mystery embroils Newcastle, can you solve it?

Simon McCarthy
By Simon McCarthy
May 21 2024 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alexander Wolfe, Hannah Fredericksen and Alex Rathgeber from the cast of Agatha Christie's 'The Mousetrap' playing at the Civic Theatre until May 25. Picture by Simone De Peak
Alexander Wolfe, Hannah Fredericksen and Alex Rathgeber from the cast of Agatha Christie's 'The Mousetrap' playing at the Civic Theatre until May 25. Picture by Simone De Peak

"I had a very good friend who woke up one evening to smoke billowing in her apartment," the actor, Alex Wolfe, said in his crisp London accent.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Simon McCarthy

Simon McCarthy

Journalist, Newcastle Herald

Simon McCarthy is a journalist working at the Newcastle Herald in NSW. He writes news and features, and produces video and multimedia, for the Herald and Herald Weekender magazine. He contributes regularly to the Newcastle Herald’s daily Topics column, and is the co-creator and producer of the Toohey’s News podcast. McCarthy has worked as a journalist in regional NSW since 2013. He joined the newsroom of the Newcastle Herald in 2017 from the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth where he worked from 2015 to 2016.

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.