Agatha Christie's Mousetrap resonates with a new audience

The Mousetrap makes for delightfully fun speculation throughout the never dull two-hour show. It's easy to imagine each of the fantastic characters as potential villains or victims. They're all endearing, but Mr Paravicini was the real show stealer for me, played by Aussie actor Gerry Connelly. After the show my friends and I debated where he was actually meant to be from? He was probably Italian? No maybe Spanish? French? Greek? Most certainly European.