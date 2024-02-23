Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Life & Style/Celebrity

Carl Caulfield creates his own karma over a good cup of coffee

Jim Kellar
By Jim Kellar
February 23 2024 - 11:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Playwright Carl Caulfield at Goldbergs cafe, the inspiration for his new work, Karma Kafe. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
Playwright Carl Caulfield at Goldbergs cafe, the inspiration for his new work, Karma Kafe. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

There is a certain mad logic in realising that somebody who spends most of their day writing and hanging out in coffee cafes is eventually going to write a play about a coffee cafe.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jim Kellar

Jim Kellar

Weekender Editor

Jim Kellar writes about culture, art, food and music. He's been a journalist at the Newcastle Herald since 1997. jkellar@newcastleherald.com.au

More from Celebrity

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.