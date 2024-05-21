'Only two in the world': replica Pink jacket to be auctioned for charity

A member of the public will get the chance to receive a custom replica of the jacket made for pop superstar Pink in an auction for a local charity event.
Rundle Tailoring created a tailored blazer for Pink ahead of her performance at McDonald Jones Stadium in February.
The Rundle team tried to get the jacket to the singer at her concert, but were unsuccessful. They then planned to auction the clothing item off for the Diva's On the Green charity event, which raises funds for the Hunter Breast Cancer Foundation and Westpac Rescue Helicopter.
But a second attempt to gift the jacket at Pink's Melbourne concert proved successful, so Bronwyn Rundle from Rundle Tailoring said a decision was made to create a replica for the charity golf day on May 31.
"Everyone knows about this pink jacket that we made for Pink when she came to Newcastle earlier this year," Ms Rundle said in a video posted to social media.
"So there's only two of these jackets in the world - the one that we have given to Pink's security down at the Melbourne concert and also this one here that we're going to auction off."
The original jacket featured metallic lapels, silver buttons, custom embroidery time-stamping the concert tour, date and Pinks's name and lining featuring iconic photographs of Newcastle by Shannon Hartigan.
However the winner of the auction will be able to either choose the jacket made to their size, or have a suit or jacket created in another style up to the value of $2000.
Michelle Faithfull from Diva's on the Green said an online auction would be held for the first time from May 24, and the highest bidder on the jacket would have an opportunity to bid live at the event on May 31.
"A lot of people don't get a chance to come to the event so I thought it might be a nice idea to have a two-part auction," Ms Faithfull said.
More details can be found on the Divas on the Green Facebook page.
