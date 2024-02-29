A flying trip to Melbourne to deliver Pink a piece of Newcastle

A FLYING trip to Melbourne has delivered a gift - detailed and dazzled to the core - to Pink at last.
Rundle Tailoring created the blush-coloured, custom made jacket with metallic lapels and silver buttons in collaboration with the community to celebrate Pink coming to Newcastle in February.
After an unsuccessful attempt at trying to gift it to her at McDonald Jones Stadium, Bronwyn Rundle wasn't ready to give up.
"We were there [at the concert] but the actions made didn't come through, we were devastated we couldn't get it to her," she said.
"We really put our hearts into it. This was a beautiful collaboration with local business showcasing our creative talent and giving her a unique gift she could remember our town by."
Ms Rundle insisted on giving it another try and attended the Marvel Stadium concert in Melbourne on Friday, February 23 where she was able to hand-deliver the jacket to Pink's personal security guards.
"We spoke to security who said the best way of getting it to her was through private security who collect things and give them to her at the end of the night," she said.
The jacket was delivered with a handwritten note in the pocket and a message on the tag which read "dear P!nk, we tried to get this to you in Newcastle. See note in pocket. Love your fans in Newcastle".
It was a moment she won't ever forget when Pink had just performed her song Try followed by Ms Rundle passing the jacket to security.
"It felt fantastic to finally deliver it," she said.
After failing to deliver it the first time, Rundle Tailoring had planned to donate the original jacket to Diva's On the Green charity event in May which is raising funds for the Hunter Breast Cancer Foundation and Westpac Rescue Helicopter.
But now they will make a replica to be auctioned at the event on May 31.
"There will only be two of these jackets in the world - one with Pink and one donated to charity," Ms Rundle said.
She hopes Pink will respond or acknowledge receiving the gift which "would make the jacket even more iconic".
"We are really excited it's with her people and it would be amazing if we can get some acknowledgement from her. Fingers crossed for a little DM," she said.
