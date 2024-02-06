Custom pink jacket a gift for superstar's visit to Newcastle

The eye-catching window of Newcastle West's Rundle Tailoring looks like a bright celebration of Pink coming to Newcastle, but the display has a deeper story.
In the window is a custom made-to-measure tailored jacket, which will hopefully be presented to Pink when she visits for her McDonald Jones Stadium concert on February 13.
Rundle Tailoring has joined forces with other Newcastle identities to create the bespoke gift for the much-loved singer/songwriter.
"We wanted to celebrate her iconic appearance in our hometown," Bronwyn Rundle said.
"What better way to do that than to collaborate with other talented local businesses to design a truly memorable souvenir for Pink made right here in Newcastle?"
The outfit was crafted by Rundle's tailors and seamstresses and took about two months to make.
"It's based on a traditional Prince Charlie Scottish jacket, which have been made in our factory for more than 110 years," Ms Rundle said.
"It was chosen because of its cropped military feel that fits in with Pink's distinct sense of style."
The pink jacket features metallic lapels and silver buttons. Phoenix Embroidery created custom embroidery which time-stamps the concert tour, date and Pinks's name. The custom lining depicts iconic photographs of Newcastle's landscape by local Shannon Hartigan.
Sketch artist Alisha Milajew from Ink & Snow painted the concept designs, and Marty Adnum from Out of the Square Media tied together and edited video content of the entire process from start to finish.
"It's another memorable moment in Newcastle's history having Pink perform in town," Ms Rundle said.
"So, we wanted to mark the occasion like we did for Sir Elton John and Sir Paul McCartney."
Rundle seamstresses made a rainbow-sequined tribute jacket when Sir Elton came to town, and Andrew Rundle presented a John Lennon shirt to Sir Paul McCartney when he visited Mitch Revs' mural across the road.
"This is a chance to create further hype and celebrate yet another superstar gracing our town," Mr Rundle said.
The display is one of several Pink activations set to celebrate the superstar's Newcastle visit in the city centre. More events will be unveiled on February 8.
