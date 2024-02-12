Final push for custom jacket to reach pop superstar Pink

The push to get a custom jacket to music superstar Pink is progressing after a "phenomenal" response to the community campaign.
Rundle Tailoring has created a made-to-measure tailored jacket as a gift for Pink, who will perform at McDonald Jones Stadium on February 13.
The Newcastle West business has been doing its best to spread the word in the hope of reaching Pink's team.
"We haven't heard from Pink's people yet," Bronwyn Rundle said on February 12.
"One of Pink's photographers saw our posts and has reached out for the media release and background on the jacket so if she gets an opportunity to talk with Pink she will let her know about the jacket."
However Ms Rundle said she was blown away by how far the story had spread.
"The amount of shares, comments and publicity from our community has been phenomenal," she said.
"The people of Newcastle are invested in getting this jacket to Pink as much as we are and want to make it happen.
"The jacket story has been shared on Austria's and New York's Pink fan pages."
