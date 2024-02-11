P!NK Summer Carnival: All you need to know for the event of the summer

AROUND 34,000 people are gearing up to see Pink at her P!NK Summer Carnival concert in Newcastle.
The three-time Grammy award winning singer and international superstar is bringing her jaw-dropping spectacle to McDonald Jones Stadium at Broadmeadow this Tuesday, February 13, with special guest Australian singer-songwriter, Tones and I.
Keep an eye out for the city's "Pink party trail" this weekend including a dancefloor and 300 kilogram disco ball in Wheeler Place.
Doors open at 5pm and the concert starts at 7.30pm. With general admission standing on the field, make sure to get in early for easy access.
There will be a cloak room, merchandise truck, and food and beverage trucks outside the stadium.
Leave your food and drink, bags bigger than 40cm x 40cm, banners or flags at home.
Transport for NSW has said to expect high pedestrian traffic around the stadium before and after the show.
At the end of the show, from about 10.15pm, Turton Road will be closed between Griffiths and Lambton roads and will reopen once crowds have cleared.
"We are encouraging those who are attending to use public transport and plan ahead," Transport for NSW's Andrew Dalgairns, said.
There is no parking at the stadium and mobility parking in the southern car park is sold out.
Limited parking at Newcastle Harness Racing is available for $20 per car with no pre-booking.
Rideshare services and taxis can pick up and drop off on Young Road via Womboin Road with traffic controllers managing the entry and exit process.
Free shuttle buses will run every 10-15 minutes to and from the stadium from about 4.40pm, with return shuttles starting from 11pm.
Pick up and drop off locations are:
There are park and ride shuttles from Broadmeadow Station and Newcastle Entertainment Centre to the stadium, running every five minutes.
View the complete timetable here.
Additional light rail services will be operating from 7pm and will be available every 7.5 minutes until 12.20am. There are three light rail services after 12.20am, departing Newcastle Interchange at 12.30am, 12.45am, and 1am.
Ferry services will run until 1.30am, while services between 9pm and 10.30pm will run on an adjusted timetable, departing Queens Wharf at 9pm, 10pm and 10.30pm.
Two extra train services will depart Newcastle Interchange at 11.35pm to Telarah and 11.12pm to Gosford.
Public buses with accessible seating are available to take passengers from the shuttle bus drop off point at the Newcastle Entertainment Centre to the stadium.
