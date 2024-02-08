Giant Wheeler Place disco ball lights up party trail for Pink concert

A 300 kilogram disco ball will light up a public dance floor in Wheeler Place to celebrate Pink performing at McDonald Jones Stadium for the first time.
The dance floor is part of a "Pink party trail" set to light up the city in the lead-up to the pop icon's performance on February 13.
The trail is a collaboration between Newcastle Tourism Industry Group and City of Newcastle after the industry group was awarded $60,000 from the council's special business rates program to "activate" the CBD during special events.
The Pink party trail also includes a ticket giveaway. For every $50 spent at a participating venue, customers go in the draw to win one of five corporate double passes to the Pink concert.
"It's really about making sure that all our visitors to the region that are coming for the Pink concert understand and appreciate the city and get involved with the broad range of offerings that Newcastle has," Newcastle Tourism Industry Group treasurer Col Law said.
More than 80 per cent of tickets for the Pink concert were from outside the Newcastle LGA, while 7.5 per cent ticket were from interstate.
"The accommodation venues are pretty much booked out now and booked out right through to Wednesday," Mr Law said.
"So the spike in accommodation has been huge and then there's a flow on spend and that's part of what the activation is about.
"Making sure when those visitors are in town, they know the venues to go to who are participating in the activation, which will drive more economic spend into local business.
"Equally it will bring locals in and give them fun experiences and hopefully while they're in town they will support local businesses as well."
Newcastle lord mayor Nuatali Nelmes said the party trail initiative would add to the buzz and excitement created by Pink.
"The one thing that a number of promoters that have been working here with shows at the Civic Theatre as well as with Venues [NSW] say about coming to Newcastle is that they love that the city gets involved and really supports the event," Cr Nelmes said.
"You don't get this type of collaboration in a capital city. They just come to the venue then leave, but this is a way that we really lean into that."
The Pink party trail starts on February 9 and runs for four nights. For the list of events, visit www.visitnewcastle.com.au/event/pink-party-trail
