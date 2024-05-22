Toohey's News: Ricky's raid lands another Knight

He already boasts eight ex-Knights players in his top squad at the Canberra Raiders. Now Ricky Stuart is about to make it nine.
Young Newcastle Jersey Flegg captain Myles Martin, a member of the Knights top 30 senior squad this season, will quit the club at the end of the year to link up with the Raiders coach in the national capital after agreeing to a three-year deal.
He'll join other former Knights Joe Tapine, Danny Levi, Hudson Young, Pasami Saulo, Tom Starling, Zac Hosking, Simi Sasagi and Zac Woolford at the Raiders.
News of Martin's departure comes less than 12 months after he played lock for NSW under-19s against Queensland. He also captained Newcastle's SG Ball side to last season's grand final.
Martin, who just turned 20, has been highly rated since being poached from the Parramatta Eels a few years ago and the club tried unsuccessfully to re-sign him at the end of last year.
But after off-season leg surgery, Knights insiders say his progress has stalled this year and we're told there was only lukewarm interest in retaining him before the Raiders swooped. The suggestion is that other retention priorities had jumped him in the queue.
Time will tell if he comes back to bite them.
Intriguingly, it is unclear if Martin's signing could potentially open the door for a possible player trade prior to June 30 with the Knights having signed Raiders winger James Schiller for 2025.
With Bradman Best sidelined for up to six weeks with a grade two hamstring tear, the door has opened for young centre Krystian Mapapalangi to put a couple of injury-prone seasons behind him and re-ignite his NRL career.
The 21-year-old debuted and played two NRL games in 2022 but has hardly been sighted since due to injuries. He's a big chance to play on Friday week against the Bulldogs ahead of out-of-favour Tom Jenkins. Another option for coach Adam O'Brien is switching back-rower Dylan Lucas to the centres.
Knights coach Adam O'Brien is hoping loyalty to the club that gave him a shot in the big time will play a part in any decision flying fullback David Armstrong makes on his playing future.
The off-contract Armstrong has been a revelation since taking over from the injured Kalyn Ponga, playing a big role in Newcastle's four-game winning streak that has lifted the Knights into the top eight. His form has more than justified the Knights decision not to grant him a release at the start of the season when English club Leigh offered him a contract.
Not surprisingly, O'Brien wants to keep Armstrong longer term, revealing the 23-year-old has been made an offer to extend his current deal.
"There's an offer in for him and I'd like to think he's really happy here,"O'Brien told us. "It's been a whirlwind month for him but he's handled it really well and everyone's really proud of him.
"There'll be others looking at him for sure now but you'd like to think that loyalty will play its part. We've stuck with him and given him his opportunity so I'm hoping we can come to an agreement."
Money could be an issue with Newcastle's 2025 salary cap already stretched. But in the Knights favour is that most rival clubs already have established fullbacks so he'll have no guarantees if he departs. Playing wing when Ponga returns is clearly an option. "He can play more than one position using that speed," O'Brien said. "Guys that are quick can finish off some stuff and while he's not a big body, he's only had one full off-season with us."
Injured Knights captain Kalyn Ponga has pencilled in a showdown with Queensland Origin fullback rival Reece Walsh in Newcastle in just under two months for his return from a serious foot injury.
Ponga is on target to resume against Brisbane on July 20. He is set to miss a further six games with the Knights having two byes in that period. Ponga hasn't played since suffering a Lisfranc rupture in his foot during the 36-12 loss to the Bulldogs in round 7. With another bye, the week after the Brisbane game, there is a chance his return could be delayed a further fortnight.
Rd 11: Knights v Titans: 3 Dylan Lucas 2 David Armstrong 1 Jacob Saifiti
Standings: 10 Dane Gagai 8 Kalyn Ponga 7 Kai Pearce-Paul 5 David Armstrong, Leo Thompson, Dylan Lucas 4 Tyson Frizell, Bradman Best 3 Phoenix Crossland, Adam Elliott, Jackson Hastings
