What to do if you're in a violent relationship in the Hunter

Being in a violent situation is terrifying for the victim. Escaping a domestically violent situation could be one of the most terrifying experiences of someone's life.
Central West survivor Clara*, 39, told ACM it took two-and-a-half years to leave her toxic relationship with her daughter.
"Why did it take me that long to leave? Because everyday he told me 'if you leave I will shoot you and bury you under a concrete slab in the backyard and no one will ever find you' and I actually believed those words," she said.
ACM have put together this list of services available in Newcastle and the Hunter, NSW for victims and their loved ones to escape domestic and family violence.
Jenny's Place is a not-for-profit community-based service established in Newcastle in 1977.
Jenny's Place provides direct relief and support to women and children who are experiencing domestic violence and/or homelessness (or are at risk of homelessness).
They seek to empower women through honesty, transparency, equality, compassion and decency, and aim to help clients break the cycle of violence and live secure lives.
Got Your Back Sista is based in Tighes Hill and provides support services to women and children who are experiencing or have escaped domestic violence. They run a variety of programs, special projects, fundraising events, campaigns and a second-hand shop.
Carrie's Place provides a range of culturally appropriate programs for people experiencing domestic and family violence, and/or homelessness.
They have been providing services in the Maitland and Hunter area since 1979, and are truly a community-owned organisation.
The Newcastle Women's Domestic Violence Court Advocacy Services (NWDVCAS) is a locally based, independent service.
Their aim is to provide women and children experiencing domestic violence with support, advocacy, referral and information as they negotiate the legal system and to help put an end to violence.
Nova for Women and Children is the amalgamation of Eva's Project, Lower Hunter Women's Housing and Eastlake's Women's and Children's Refuge.
Nova supports women, (with or without children) in Lake Macquarie and the Western suburbs of Newcastle, who are homeless, at risk of homelessness, or escaping domestic or family violence.
They support women who are at risk of homelessness to remain safely in their home and assist women who are homeless or in crisis to be housed and provide support to maintain safe accommodation.
Based in Carrington, Hunter Women's Centre is a non-government, not-for-profit, community based organisation who provides services to improve the health and well-being of the women in the Hunter.
The centre is run by women for women, and has been operating for over 40 years and prioritises services for women who are marginalised, experiencing disadvantage or having difficulty in accessing services elsewhere.
Staff at the Hunter Women's Centre are experienced and qualified and work from a holistic perspective and considers all aspects of a women's health and well-being.
Based in Wallsend, Warlga Ngurra operates as a specialised homelessness service (SHS) under the NSW government.
The SHS program is for responding and providing support to people who are homeless or at risk of homelessness across the Newcastle, Lake Macquarie, and Port Stephens Local Government Areas.
They deliver a range of services, programs, and initiatives to support people who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless. This includes Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander women with or without children, escaping domestic and family violence.
Services and programs aim to break the cycles of homelessness by balancing prevention and early intervention with crisis response. The primary goal of this program is to support people to sustain an existing tenancy or secure safe and affordable housing.
Founded in March of 2017, Survivor's R Us (SRU) is a not-for-profit charity and benevolent institution that supports survivors of domestic violence, homelessness and unemployment.
They offer free professional counselling services, maintain a discount food warehouse called "The Pantry" and have an op-shop that sells both pre-loved items and items made on-site.
They also supply dignity bags, children's toys and donate household furniture for families who have nothing or have lost everything.
The Hunter Domestic Violence Support & Advisory Service assists women, men and children who have been or are experiencing domestic violence.
Jodie's Place in Cessnock is a safe place to land when families hit rocky waters. Established in 2013, Jodie's Place offers a safe refuge home for up to 11 women and children in Cessnock.
It is run by volunteers and supported by Huntlee Property Group. The refuge is named after Jodie Jurd, who died from domestic violence in November 2011.
Recognising you are in an abusive relationship and telling someone is the first step. Help is one phone call away.
There are many professional services who will assist you in a non-judgmental way. Upper Hunter Homeless, as your local service provider will suggest other services who might be of assistance.
People experiencing domestic and family violence in all of its forms can access a range of confidential supports through UHHS.
The Domestic Violence Line is a 24 hour NSW statewide telephone crisis counselling and referral service for all people identifying as women. Counsellor on the Domestic Violence Line can help you talk to the police and get legal help, get hospital care and family support services, obtain an apprehended violence order, develop a safety plan for you and your children, find emergency accommodation for you and your children.
Provides telephone and online counselling for anyone who is or has experienced sexual violence and their support network.
The national sexual assault, family and domestic violence counselling service for anyone in Australia who has experienced or is at risk of domestic, sexual or family violence. Available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
Support groups and counselling on relationships for abusive and abused partners.
Supports men who are dealing with family and relationship difficulties 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
The Men's Referral Service is a men's family violence telephone counselling, information service for men using or at risk of using violent or controlling behaviour.
Telephone, email and web counselling for children and young people 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
Counselling for children and young people affected by abuse, 24 hours a day seven days a week.
13YARN is an Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander crisis support line which provides a culturally safe space for Indigenous people in crisis. The service is available across the country 24 hours a day seven days a week.
QLife provides anonymous, LGBTQIA+ peer support and referral for people in Australia wanting to talk about a range of issues including sexuality, identity, gender and relationships. The webchat and phone service are available from 3:00pm until midnight, seven days a week.
*name has been changed for privacy.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.