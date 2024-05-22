Aged care watchdog's growing list of Hunter nursing home 'fails'

MORE than a dozen Hunter nursing homes have failed aged care audits so far in 2024, racking up a wide range of compliance issues.
At least of two of those listed on the aged care watchdog's radar have had issues outstanding for a year or more.
Pain management, unapproved use of restrictive practices, and slow response times from nursing staff in relation to hygiene, medication, nutrition and hydration were some of the problems found.
The Aged Care Quality and Safety Commission has found 13 homes in the region did not meet standards this year, on top of the five identified during the second half of 2023.
The commission also reports that two more people living in the Hunter Central Coast region have had semi-permanent bans or restrictions put on their right to work in aged care since January.
The commission's non-compliance register reveals that Northern Coalfields Community Care Association (NeighbourCare), Mayfield Aged Care, Northern Settlement Services Hamilton, Home Care Nursing (Hunter Healthcare Group), Anglican Care Scenic Lodge Merewether, Alkira Lodge, Waterview Aged Care Facility, The Whiddon Group (Wingham), Anglican Care C A Brown, The Junction Neighbourhood Centre Inc, and Arcare Belmont have been found non-compliant.
In addition, Wallsend Aged Care Facility, run by Hunter New England Health, has been issued a notice to remedy, after failing all of eight standards, and Anglican Care Storm Village, which first failed compliance checks in March, 2023, still has improvements to make.
Continuing issues there included infection monitoring, and staffing issues.
While more staff had been employed, new staff were often left unsupervised, and there continued to be a high turnover of staff, according to the most recent report.
In the two weeks leading up to an assessment team visit, gaps in rosters were found - a total of 34 unfilled shifts in the previous fortnight, with average call-bell response times over 10 minutes, and sometimes up to 20 minutes.
At Alkira Lodge, run by Bushland Health Group Limited, the issue of residents being environmentally restrained, first identified in June 2022, remained a matter of concern with three of seven previously identified residents environmentally restrained without consent.
A February report said that at that facility, medication charts did not include directions for the administration of psychotropic medication, and staff had limited knowledge and understanding of psychotropic medications, and informed consent for their use.
The assessment team also found deficits in behaviour support, monitoring and clinical oversight.
People living at Mayfield Aged Care and their representatives raised concerns about staff assistance with hygiene and continence care, as well as the service's response to concerns about skin integrity.
Falls were not investigated to mitigate the risk of further falls or injury, and those requiring time-sensitive medications were not receiving them within the directed times.
