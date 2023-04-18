Newcastle Herald
Aged care reform is too slow and does not go far enough, experts say

Gabriel Fowler
By Gabriel Fowler
April 19 2023
"The quality and safety of aged care is directly linked to the number and mix of staff you've got" says University of NSW Professor Kathy Eager, who designed the new aged care funding model.
AGED care reform is too slow and does not go far enough, frustrated experts say, leaving residents and their families to navigate life at nursing homes stretched beyond their limits.

