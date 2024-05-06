Asthma drugs that help afflicted patients go back to 'being a person'

People with moderate or severe asthma can go into remission with a low-dose antibiotic that has anti-inflammatory properties, Hunter researchers have discovered.
A Hunter Medical Research Institute team examined whether azithromycin would put these affected people into remission.
"We never thought it was possible," said Professor Peter Gibson.
"With these newer treatments, we've observed over time that it is possible."
He said the treatment could "take someone from being a patient back to being a person".
Professor Gibson said the drug's anti-inflammatory effects "seem to be the basis of why these drugs are working to induce remission".
The release of the research findings coincide with World Asthma Day, which falls on Tuesday.
Dr Dennis Thomas, lead author of the azithromycin study, said it had wide implications because the medicine was cheap.
"It is also available for possible use in low and middle income countries like India, Sri Lanka and China," said Dr Thomas, a pharmacist who has a PhD.
"Achieving remission in moderate or severe asthma has huge health and economic benefits. Otherwise these people get hospitalised and have emergency department visits."
Recent studies have shown that asthma remission is also possible in patients with severe asthma being treated with "biologics therapies".
This is a new class of drugs that includes monoclonal antibodies.
Eleebana's Greg Archbold developed late onset asthma at age 44.
"It progressed quickly over a year and a half to a severe case," said Mr Archbold, 69.
His symptoms included continual coughing, breathlessness and bringing up phlegm.
He tried reliever and prevention medication, but had to take corticosteroid tablets called prednisone which have "serious side effects like osteoporosis, cataracts and diabetes".
He ended up in hospital at age 48 for two days, which led him to HMRI's research program.
He is now taking biologics once a month through an Epi-Pen.
"It's made a world of difference," he said.
Biologics, which also have side effects, cost $500 to $3000 a month - but the federal government subsidises them for patients through the PBS.
Dr Thomas said azithromycin costs about $15 a week.
"We've proved that both drugs can induce remission," he said.
Professor Vanessa McDonald, study co-author, said "biologics remain an important part of severe asthma management".
"However, not all people with moderate to severe asthma are eligible for biologics, so azithromycin offers another option," said Professor McDonald, director of HMRI's Asthma and Breathing program.
Professor Gibson said the HMRI study, which he oversaw, was "the first study reporting remission can be achieved using drugs other than biologics".
He said further research would determine if azithromycin could also put milder forms of asthma into remission.
Previous studies showed that about one in three to four people with severe asthma will go into remission after treatment with biologics over 12 months.
HMRI's most recent study showed remission can be achieved in up to 50 per cent of moderate to severe asthma patients treated with long-term, low-dose azithromycin.
Further research will examine whether people need to stay on the antibiotic drug long-term.
Some people may develop antibiotic resistance on the drug, but a previous study found it goes away after stopping the medication.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.