Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Community News

Child protection workers 'can't do their job' in system that has collapsed

Gabriel Fowler
By Gabriel Fowler
Updated May 7 2024 - 6:16pm, first published 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hunter Central Coast Public Service Association coordinator Paul James. Picture by Jonathan Carroll.
Hunter Central Coast Public Service Association coordinator Paul James. Picture by Jonathan Carroll.

CHILD protection caseworkers are holding rolling work stoppages as part of their campaign to raise awareness of a 'broken' system pushing staff to their limits and letting down vulnerable children, their families and carers.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gabriel Fowler

Gabriel Fowler

Senior Journalist

Community health & welfare, social justice, investigations, general news. Gabriel.Fowler@newcastleherald.com.au

More from Community News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.