Newcastle Herald
Home/Video/Animal
Exclusive

$280m OOHC budget shortfall; system at breaking point, says NSW Minister for Families and Communities Kate Washington

Gabriel Fowler
By Gabriel Fowler
September 10 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

MORE foster carers are desperately needed to ensure more vulnerable children don't end up in hotels as the state government grapples with a $280 million budget shortfall and a system at breaking point.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gabriel Fowler

Gabriel Fowler

Senior Journalist

General news, investigations, community, health, social welfare, transition, justice. gabriel.fowler@newcastleherald.com.au

More from Animal
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.