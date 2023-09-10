MORE foster carers are desperately needed to ensure more vulnerable children don't end up in hotels as the state government grapples with a $280 million budget shortfall and a system at breaking point.
Foster care numbers have plummeted, and children risk being returned to unsafe situations, says the NSW Minister for Families and Communities Kate Washington who described the need for community action as 'dire'
Ms Washington highlighted the 15,000 children and young people who have been removed from their homes and are living in the NSW child protection system.
During the first quarter of this year, there was an increase of nearly one fifth in the number of children coming into out-of-home care.
"Right now, there are vulnerable children who don't have a safe place to call home," Ms Washington said.
At least 600 new foster carers are needed annually statewide.
At the tail end of National Child Protection Week, and ahead of Foster and Kinship Care Week which starts on Sunday, now was the perfect time to think about "changing a child's life" by becoming an emergency, respite, or longer-term foster carer, Ms Washington said.
"There are amazing foster and kinship carers right across NSW, but we desperately need more," she said.
Carers could be family members or foster carers, and come from a diverse range of backgrounds and all walks of life, and would receive training, support and an allowance to help them throughout their care journey.
The Minister has joined forces with Adopt Change, which operates My Forever Family in NSW in putting out an SOS for more help from the community. Adopt Change CEO Renee Carter said carers played a crucial role when children were at their most vulnerable.
"During Foster and Kinship Care Week celebrations, we'd love to see more community members who are considering becoming a carer to reach out and take the next steps," Ms Carter said.
"There are different types of foster care to suit your availability. You could be the special carer to make a difference in a childs life through providing the stability that comes from having a safe place to sleep, space to play and support to learn.
Ms Washington has spoken out about the child protection system she has inherited saying it has been left to spiral out of control. Vulnerable kids are paying the price, she said.
A report released this week, focused on the plight of two young boys removed from their mother just months after their father died, has made 24 recommendations.
Some of the systemic issues identified included the dearth of available foster carers, and in particular, those with the capacity to manage complex needs and sibling groups.
Reforms in areas such as independent oversight, innovative care models, access to appropriate housing, and family engagement and restoration practice should be prioritised to relieve system-side pressures, the report said.
