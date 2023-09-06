Care fail: Review finds systemic issues in out-of-home care

Boys' mother Lisa Hughes known to DCJ since 1999



April 2011 to May 2020 - DCJ receives 25 Risk of Serious Harm (ROSH) reports relating to risk of psychological harm, domestic violence, alcohol abuse, and physical harm and neglect of the four Hughes children

2018 to February, 2019 - Wesley Mission attempts to engage with family



February, 2019 - Children's father dies

May 28, 2020 - Children removed from Ms Hughes who concedes she was drinking in excess due to grief and depression



June 22 to October 22, 2020 - 'Finn' and 'Lincoln' placed in kinship care with Ms Hughes' ex-husband and his wife; younger twins 'Blake' and 'Marina' placed with their adult sister

October 22, 2020 - All four children housed by Life Without Barriers



February 18 to June 21, 2021 - DCJ receives five ROSH reports about Finn and Lincoln

June 7, 2021 - Twins moved into short-term foster care with Lifestyle Solutions

June 21, 2021 - During an assessment Finn says a pocketknife found in his bedroom was to protect himself as he did not feel safe; Lincoln taken to hospital via ambulance due to suicidal ideation

September to November, 2021 - DCJ receives three ROSH reports and eight other reports about the two boys, citing serious self-harm, educational neglect, physical abuse, and risk of significant physical harm

November 16, 2021 - Lincoln discloses physical abuse from a worker "like a full on punch"; Finn exhibiting "pain-based behaviours" such as property damage, yelling and swearing; Finn is diagnosed with encopresis which is increasing, "believed to be due to the stress and anxiety around his placement, where he will be living and going to school and the current court proceedings"

March, 2022 - At a hearing DCJ petitions for children to remain in the parental responsibility of the Minister until they turn 18. Ms Hughes opposes, seeks for the children to be restored to her care.

April 19, 2022 - Boys' foster care placement breaks down, placed in 'Alternate Care Arrangement' (hotel, motel, serviced apartment or house with 24/7 care) with Lifestyle Solutions



April 29, 2022 - DCJ raises concern that Lifestyle Solutions has not provided any supports to Lincoln and Finn's carers

May 24 to August 22, 2022 - Lifestyle Solutions quoted $2,585 per day to care for boys; Labour hire agency Connecting Families say they were allocated $11.34 daily for each child's food and activities - no funds sought by Lifestyle Solutions for therapy for either Finn or Lincoln and "it appears that no funds were spent on therapy"

June 1, 2022- Lincoln skipping school because of the distance to travel and he felt too cold as he did not own a winter uniform

June 25, 2022 - Lincoln tells school he often has stomach pains and "is hungry a lot of the time"

July 4, 2022 - DCJ concerned Lincoln is using Xbox more than 12 hours per day, is not eating or using the bathroom