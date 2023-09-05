Newcastle Knights and their partners shone on the red carpet tonight, after a stellar week of play and an already sold-out final this weekend.
The annual Knights NRL Awards night will kicked off at 6pm, where players were recognised at club-level before the Dally M and RLPA Players' Champion awards roll around later this month.
Like years before, players and their partners are glitzed for the occasion.
We will bring you the award updates later in the night - but first, a moment for the red carpet fits.
A large host of awards - more than 12, in fact - are up for grabs tonight, including:
All eyes are on the prestigious Danny Buderus Medal for the Knights Player of the Year, which was taken out by second-rower Tyson Frizell in 2022.
You can share your highlights from the night to news@newcastleherald.com.au.
IN THE NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.