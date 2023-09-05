Newcastle Herald
Kevin Smith claims self-defence in stabbing of Daniel Pettersson at Jesmond

By Sam Rigney
Updated September 5 2023 - 2:39pm, first published 2:00pm
Specialist police examine the scene in Michael Street, Jesmond, after Daniel Pettersson collapsed and died outside from a stab wound on January 6, 2022.
AS soon as Kevin George Smith put a large hunting knife away, his rival Daniel Pettersson "lunged" at him and pushed past the woman at the centre of their love triangle, triggering a wrestle inside a home at Jesmond that would end in Mr Pettersson's death, a jury has heard.

