The possibility of a one-year Supercars deal may be seen by some as a compromise to a five-year agreement, but the idea hasn't won over opposers of the race.
The Newcastle Herald reported on September 2 that Destination NSW had offered funding to the Newcastle 500 on a one-year deal, although discussions were still ongoing between decision makers.
While supporters see one year as better than none, those against the race don't want it back at all.
Ward 4 Liberal councillor Callum Pull, whose constituents showed strong support for the event in a recent survey, said he would back a one-year option.
Ward 1 Independent councillor John Church said a one-year deal would exacerbate the pain for residents and businesses in the East End, not knowing if it's the last race or if more will follow it.
The 2023 race was the final in a five-year contract, which included an option for a five-year extension.
Extending the event is first up to the state government and Supercars, and if they agree, an offer will be put to City of Newcastle for councillors to vote on.
That community consultation was based around the five-year extension option, which the majority said no to.
The results may not have been different if the survey was based around a single event, but a one-year option was not part of the original contract or what the community was asked about.
Newcastle East Residents Group spokesperson Christine Everingham said a one-year deal was "not doing anyone any favours".
"We were asked about five years and we said no and now they want one?" Ms Everingham said. "It's insulting."
Ward 1 Greens councillor John Mackenzie said a one-year deal would show "disrespect to the city".
"The jury is out," he said. "Why would we continue with an event that people do not want?"
The government has changed hands since the consultation began, and local MPs who are now in power have backed the survey results to guide their opinion of the event.
There are three state electorates in the Newcastle local government area, including Newcastle, where the race is held, part of Wallsend and a small section of Charlestown.
Newcastle MP Tim Crakanthorp has said he supported the view of the majority surveyed who said they did not want the event to continue.
"I have always said that my support of the Supercars event will be guided by the community consultation," he said.
"I am staying true to my word and I will back the community on this matter."
Wallsend MP Sonia Hornery had high support for the event in her electorate according to the survey.
But she said given the race does not occur in her electorate, she did "not feel it is appropriate to comment any further than to suggest that all parties should listen to and respect the results of the survey, which the Member for Newcastle has done".
"I would be furious if Newcastle residents had a weighted say in what occurs in Wallsend and so I think it is deeply troubling that so many recipients of the phone survey were directed at the western suburbs rather than the east, where the race is actually held," Ms Hornery said.
Charlestown MP Jodie Harrison said the council survey showed mixed views in her electorate.
"The overall responses are not overwhelming either way," Ms Harrison said.
"Discussions are currently under way between Supercars, Destination NSW, and the City of Newcastle regarding the future of the Newcastle Supercars."
NSW Tourism Minister John Graham said "when we can make a further announcement we will".
A single event could be a "last hurrah" to the race, offering local motorsport fans one more chance to experience the atmosphere.
But it also leaves the door open to more uncertainty for those affected.
Regardless, a decision needs to be made soon, not only for planning reasons, but to give the community some answers.
IN THE NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.