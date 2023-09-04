Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

How to get tickets to Newcastle Knights vs Canberra Raiders final

Lucinda Garbutt-Young
By Lucinda Garbutt-Young
Updated September 4 2023 - 3:29pm, first published 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

After a stellar weekend victory - 32-12 over St George Illawarra - the Newcastle Knights are into the finals and fans by the thousands are ready to don the red and blue at the game.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucinda Garbutt-Young

Lucinda Garbutt-Young

Journalist

Lucinda Garbutt-Young is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, where she covers breaking news, court and other general news. Do you have a story? Email Lucinda at l.garbutt-young@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.