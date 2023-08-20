All the crowd shots from Knights' sold out game

Thousands of Knights fans and mining families packed into a sold out McDonald Jones Stadium on Sunday the celebrate the eleventh Voice for Mining Family Day.
The tradition has become a community event, celebrating the contribution of mining families in our state.
Newcastle came home with a thundering 29-10 win against South Sydney Rabbitohs, cheered on by a whopping 29,000-strong crowd.
The Newcastle NRLW team also pipped Brisbane Broncos in a 22-20 victory.
NSW Minerals Council chief executive Stephen Galilee said the partnership, complete with hi-vis jerseys, was an annual highlight for mining families.
"This long-term partnership between NSW Mining and the Newcastle Knights has become one of the most successful in the league, and we are proud to be a part of it," Mr Galilee said.
For Newcastle Knights chief executive Philip Gardner, this partnership is one of the strongest in the game.
"As a major sponsor of our men's team and a foundation sponsor of the women's team, the NSW Minerals Council is integral to supporting our players, our administration and our community," Mr Gardner said.
Lucinda Garbutt-Young is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, where she covers breaking and general news. Do you have a story? Email Lucinda at l.garbutt-young@austcommunitymedia.com.au
