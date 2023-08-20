Newcastle Herald
More than 29,000 people packed in McDonald Jones Stadium on this year's Voice for Mining Family Day

Lucinda Garbutt-Young
By Lucinda Garbutt-Young
Updated August 20 2023 - 5:00pm, first published 4:33pm
All the crowd shots from Knights' sold out game
Thousands of Knights fans and mining families packed into a sold out McDonald Jones Stadium on Sunday the celebrate the eleventh Voice for Mining Family Day.

