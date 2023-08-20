Newcastle Knights in seventh heaven after trouncing Rabbitohs

The Newcastle Knights are in seventh heaven after a comprehensive 29-10 triumph against South Sydney at a jubilant McDonald Jones Stadium on Sunday.
It was Newcastle's seventh straight win - a feat they last achieved in 2001-02 - and lifted them to sixth on the competition ladder.
With two games remaining, against Cronulla (home) and St George Illawarra (away), the Knights need one win to guarantee a finals berth and are in contention for a top-six berth and
Inspired by a sell-out crowd of 29,018, the Knights started strongly and were rewarded with the opening try when a set move created an overlap for winger Greg Marzhew to score in the corner.
Six minutes later, Marzhew was in again after supporting a break from skipper Kalyn Ponga and racing away to score.
Souths forward Tallis Duncan appeared to have scored in the 30th minute, only for the video referee to rule no-try because Knights hooker Phoenix Crossland was obstructed in the defensive line.
Marzhew made it a hat-trick in the 38th when Ponga again broke clear and linked with his flying left winger, who now has 18 tries to his name for the season.
Ponga missed all three first-half conversions from the sideline, but the Knights nonetheless led 12-0 at the break.
Newcastle started the second half poorly, with a penalty in defence and then a dropped ball, and Souths hooker Damien Cook made them pay with a try from a scrum win in the 44th minute.
But from just beside the left-hand upright, Souths fullback Latrell Mitchell inexplicably missed his conversion attempt, which slammed into the right-hand post.
That left the Knights with a 12-4 advantage.
Five minutes later, desperate defence by back-rower Lachlan Fitzgibbon and Bradman Best jolted the ball loose just as Souths winger Taane Milne tried to ground it over the line.
The home team tightened their grip on the two competition points in the 58th minute when hooked Phoenix Crossland stab-kicked from dummy-half and prop Daniel Saifiti won the race to force it in-goal.
The Knights rammed home their advantage three minutes later when halfback Adam Clune pounced on a Mitchell fumble after a Tyson Gamble grubber kick.
Ponga was again off target with his conversion leaving Souths to chase a 22-4 deficit.
Souths narrowed the gap with a try from prop Shaquai Mitchell, only for Best to race 40 metres to score after a Latrell Mitchell dropped ball in the 69th minute.
There was concern for Fitzgibbon, who was replaced midway through the second half after suffering a shoulder injury.
A Clune field goal two minutes from full-time iced a memorable win.
MORE IN SPORT
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.