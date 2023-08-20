Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Knights in seventh heaven after trouncing Rabbitohs

By Robert Dillon
Updated August 20 2023 - 3:54pm, first published 3:52pm
The Knights celebrate a Greg Marzhew try. Picture by Peter Lorimer
Knights prop Leo Thompson takes a hit-up. Picture by Peter Lorimer
The Newcastle Knights are in seventh heaven after a comprehensive 29-10 triumph against South Sydney at a jubilant McDonald Jones Stadium on Sunday.

