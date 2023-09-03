Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local Government

Newcastle Ocean Baths Daracon stage one contract increases to $18.25 million

Sage Swinton
By Sage Swinton
September 4 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The price of the Newcastle Ocean Baths upgrade has risen again as the stage one works near completion to re-open the much-loved facility for summer.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sage Swinton

Sage Swinton

Journalist

Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter. She has been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.

More from Council News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.