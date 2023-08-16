Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local Government

Newcastle beach skate park and Bathers Way project hit $20 million mark

Updated August 16 2023 - 3:57pm, first published 2:58pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The time and cost of the South Newcastle beach Bathers Way and skate park development are expected to be almost double when the controversial project is complete.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Council News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.