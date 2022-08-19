Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local Government

South Newcastle Beach skate park, Bathers Way project costs rise another $1.2m

Michael Parris
By Michael Parris
Updated August 19 2022 - 9:51pm, first published 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DELAYS: A section of the Bathers Way construction site on Friday. Picture: Max Mason-Hubers

A City of Newcastle contract to upgrade Bathers Way at South Newcastle Beach has increased again and is now $4.5 million more than when the project was announced.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Michael Parris

Michael Parris

Journalist

Michael Parris reports on politics for the Newcastle Herald. He started at the Herald in 1994 after working in the ABC Newcastle newsroom. Michael spent much of his career as a sub-editor before moving into political reporting in 2017. He was a finalist in the Sports Australia national media awards for his stories about a male-only tennis club in Newcastle. He has covered NSW and federal elections, state and federal budgets and local politics. He has also written extensively about the COVID-19 pandemic with a special focus on data analysis and the effects of lockdowns on the Hunter community.

More from Council News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.