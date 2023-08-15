A Singleton woman who suffered a brain injury after a fall in Thailand and was brought back to Australia thanks to community fundraiser, has tragically died this week.
Kylee Enwright's husband Paul made the announcement via social media on Tuesday.
"To our family and friends who have been following Kylee's journey.
"It is with the greatest sadness and heaviest heart that I would like to inform you all of the sudden passing of Kylee Enwright today, Tuesday August 15, 2023 at 9.58am. Kylee passed away peacefully surrounded by her loved ones. Kylee suffered a second brain bleed on Sunday morning that was catastrophic and insurvivable. Until this point Kylee had been making amazing progress from her initial brain injury suffered in Thailand on May 28th 2023.
"Kylee was a one-of-a-kind wife, Mother to Harrison, Jacinda and Slade, Grandmother to Aurora and Leo, and Mother in Law to Ellie and Xander. Kylee was one of the kindest, most generous people I have had the privilege to know. Thanks to Kylee's selflessness and generosity, through organ donation there will be up to 8 people that will receive a second chance at life and her spirit will live on a while longer through them.
"Kylee, Rest in Peace my darling until we meet again. I love you."
IN THE NEWS:
The Enwrights, who have three children, flew to Thailand on May 27 for a two-week holiday near Phuket.
Mrs Enwright fell off a half-metre high balcony and hit her head on the ground after a few drinks on the first day of their holiday.
Their travel insurance company refused to cover her medical bills due to an alcohol clause in the policy.
A GoFundMe campaign that raised more than $200,000 helped bring Mrs Enwright home, with several seats removed from the plane to make space for her stretcher bed.
