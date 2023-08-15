Newcastle Herald
Kylee Enwright suffers fatal brain bleed: Singleton woman injured in Thai balcony fall remembered as 'kind and generous'

By Newsroom
Updated August 16 2023 - 7:24am, first published 7:08am
'Kylee, rest in peace my darling until we meet again. I love you,' her husband wrote.
A Singleton woman who suffered a brain injury after a fall in Thailand and was brought back to Australia thanks to community fundraiser, has tragically died this week.

