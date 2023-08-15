"Kylee was a one-of-a-kind wife, Mother to Harrison, Jacinda and Slade, Grandmother to Aurora and Leo, and Mother in Law to Ellie and Xander. Kylee was one of the kindest, most generous people I have had the privilege to know. Thanks to Kylee's selflessness and generosity, through organ donation there will be up to 8 people that will receive a second chance at life and her spirit will live on a while longer through them.