Another cloud is hanging over the overdue and over-budget South Newcastle Beach skate park after the construction company completing the build went into administration.
City of Newcastle said it was waiting for formal notification from the company Lloyd Group or the appointed administrators about the situation.
"We will then seek necessary advice to confirm any impact on the South Newcastle project and how we will ensure the timely completion of the project," a City of Newcastle spokesperson said.
The company went into administration on Friday. Deloitte Turnaround & Restructuring have been appointed as voluntary administrators.
Deloitte restructuring partner and voluntary administrator Sam Marsden said they would urgently assess the business's project-by-project status.
"We do appreciate that this news will be unsettling and potentially disruptive for employees and project stakeholders, contractors and suppliers," Mr Marsden said.
"In these early days, we will be undertaking an urgent assessment of the business's financial position and project-by-project status, and immediately commence communication with project principals and stakeholders."
The Bathers Way skate park project was due for completion last year, but the timeline and cost have blown out significantly after storms and big swells smashed the site numerous times.
That contract, worth $15.58 million, remained on Newcastle council's contracts register on March 31, 2023 as the most current agreement.
Council said replacing the South Newcastle seawall and restoring stone arches had resulted in an increase to the contract cost.
The site was opened temporarily during Supercars as it provided the only public access point to Newcastle and Nobbys beaches during the event.
Lloyd Group specialises in design and construction of building projects for state and local government, primarily in Victoria and NSW.
The company's collapse will affect 59 projects under construction - 29 in Victoria and 30 in NSW. The business has about 200 employees.
Mr Marsden said the sector had faced increasingly challenging circumstances in recent months that had eroded project margins.
It comes as 1500 homes are under threat after Porter Davis was also placed into administration.
Russ Stephens from the Association of Professional Builders said the situation was sad but expected.
"This all goes back to the COVID boom in construction. We predicted this exact scenario was going to play out," he said.
"The large building companies signed three, four and even five times the amount of contracts they would normally sign without having the resources to to deliver."
Mr Stephens said there needed to be tighter controls around financial reporting.
"At the moment, it's way too easy to submit reports that allow these building companies to not only continue trading, but allow them to sign more contracts," he said.
Federal opposition housing spokesman Michael Sukkar said Labor had been warned about the issues in the industry but refused to help.
"The coalition's support for the industry through COVID is now being jeopardised by Labor's neglect," he said.
- with AAP
IN THE NEWS:
WHAT DO YOU THINK? Join the discussion in the comment section below.
Find out how to register or become a subscriber here.
Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter, where she has worked as a journalist for the past seven years. She has been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.
Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter, where she has worked as a journalist for the past seven years. She has been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.