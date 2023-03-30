How Knights centre Bradman Best almost joined Manly

IN-form Knights centre Bradman Best has revealed how he could have been playing for Manly on Saturday, instead of against them.
A Woy Woy Roosters junior, Best was one of the hottest prospects in his age group and was pursued by a host of NRL clubs before eventually signing for the Knights, at the age of 13.
Now 21, and with 50 NRL games under his belt, Best recalled how he considered following a family tradition by joining the Sea Eagles.
His father Roger played in Manly's lower grades before a stint with London Broncos in Super League, while his grandfather Peter Byrne appeared in four top-grade games for the Sea Eagles in the 1970s.
"It's a weird one," Best told the Newcastle Herald.
"Obviously my dad played for Manly, and my grandfather, so I sort of grew up going for them.
"They were an option. When I was a young lad, they were a club that reached out and I definitely thought about going there, but in the end I chose the Knights.
"Newcastle were really good to me. They came to one of my club games and really appealed to my family.
"There were some other young lads from the Central Coast already at the club, like Tom Starling, and that was a factor, and also Newcastle was close to home. I'm glad we chose the Knights."
A teenage prodigy who debuted in the NRL within weeks of turning 18, Best has endured a cruel run of injuries, including seven bouts of surgery.
Last year he was restricted to just 14 games but, after an uninterrupted pre-season, the 103-kilogram flyer is making up for lost time.
In four games this year, he is averaging 132 attacking metres per outing. Last week he produced a dominant display in Newcastle's 24-14 win against Canberra, contributing a try, 196 metres and 18 tackles. He's primed to continue that form against Manly in Mudgee on Saturday.
"When there's no injuries to worry about, it lets me play good footy," he said. "When the body's right, the mind's right. Staying on the field is obviously what I want to do, and this year has been good so far.
"The more games I play, the more confident I feel.
"I've had some frustrating times, but my best is still yet to come. Hopefully I can stay healthy and injury-free. It's been a good start to the season and now I want to keep building on it."
