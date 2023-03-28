Mixed fortunes for Andrew and Dylan Gibbons in Doncaster draw

Hunter jockeys Andrew and Dylan Gibbons had mixed fortunes at the barrier draw for Saturday's $4 million Doncaster Mile at Randwick.
As expected, Australian Bloodstock hope Nugget gained a start in the race on Tuesday from 42nd in the ballot, giving Andrew a ride at 51.5 kilograms. But Nugget then drew gate 22, which will become 18 of 20 if all emergencies come out.
Andrew's son, Dylan, has the ride on another Ciaron Maher and David Eustace-trained runner, Duke De Sessa, at 52kg. It gained barrier nine, which could become eight.
Nugget drifted from $26 to $34 with TAB. Duke De Sessa went from $15 to $17.
Both Gibbons are chasing a first group 1 victory. Dylan, now one of Sydney's top apprentices, also has a chance on Saturday with long-shot Pier Pressure in the group 1 Inglis Sires (1400m). Trained by Dylan's boss, leading Newcastle trainer Kris Lees, Pier Pressure was a $101 shot from gate nine of 13 in the race for two-year-olds.
There was more good news for Dylan when David Payne-trained Montefilia was passed fit by vets on Monday following her luckless second with him aboard in the group 1 Tancred Stakes at Rosehill on Saturday.
The four-time group 1-winning mare stumbled on the home turn when hitting a soft patch but she fought on to finish a third of a length second to Arapaho.
She was found to be one-fifth lame in one leg but now seems on track for a farewell run in the $5 million Queen Elizabeth Stakes on April 8 before being sold. Gibbons is set to keep the ride.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
