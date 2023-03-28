Mixed fortunes for Andrew and Dylan Gibbons in Doncaster draw

Both Gibbons are chasing a first group 1 victory. Dylan, now one of Sydney's top apprentices, also has a chance on Saturday with long-shot Pier Pressure in the group 1 Inglis Sires (1400m). Trained by Dylan's boss, leading Newcastle trainer Kris Lees, Pier Pressure was a $101 shot from gate nine of 13 in the race for two-year-olds.