The Newcastle Knights and recruitment manager Clint Zammit have parted ways.
Zammit, who joined the Knights in mid-2020 after seven seasons at the North Queensland Cowboys, is understood to have finished up in his role on Tuesday.
He had largely been at the helm of Newcastle's roster management for the past two years.
Zammit remained in Cairns throughout his tenure at the Knights.
When he signed with the club, he was slated to work in conjunction with Alex McKinnon on the club's roster.
"Alex is doing an amazing job and with his expertise of the local area and Clint's years of knowledge, we will have a strong footprint across the country," Knights coach Adam O'Brien said at the time.
Veteran administrator Peter Parr then joined the Knights as director of football in August.
The Knights have been contacted for comment.
More to come.
WHAT DO YOU THINK? Join the discussion in the comment section below.
Find out how to register or become a subscriber here.
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.