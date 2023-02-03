Access from King Edward Park to South Newcastle Beach will be opened temporarily during the upcoming Newcastle 500 while works remain underway on the drawn-out skate park project.
City of Newcastle said its contractor was working to finalise works in the lower promenade area of the skate park to enable public access to Newcastle beach while Supercars is on from March 10-12.
"During the event, temporary pedestrian access will be provided from King Edward Park, through the site to Newcastle Beach via the lower promenade," a City of Newcastle spokesperson said.
"Safety fencing and signage will be in place to enable safe transit through the area."
The access point at South Newcastle Beach will also be the only way for the public to visit Nobbys Beach during the Newcastle 500, with Wharf Road and the foreshore area on the other side of Nobbys included in the Supercars footprint.
Access will close again after the race for construction to continue.
The cost and timing of the South Newcastle Beach project have blown-out since construction began in 2020.
The Herald reported in August last year the contract to upgrade Bathers Way at South Newcastle Beach was $4.5 million more than when the project was announced.
Council described the project as "complex" and "challenging", and said the delays and extra cost were due to "supply chain delays due to COVID-19, three consecutive La Nina events in 2022, and additional scope required to further stabilise the cliff face area, manage contaminated soil, and restore the 115-year-old stone arches".
The project has also included the replacement of the 100-year-old seawall at South Newcastle Beach which partially collapsed during a significant swell event in 2021.
To minimise further delay due to the Newcastle 500 event, council said works at South Newcastle Beach were being re-programmed to "maximise the progress possible during the event and the bump-in and bump-out periods".
"During the event bump-in and bump-out period our contractor will program work activity in specific areas of the site dependent on access each day," the spokesperson said.
Construction is expected to be finished by mid-2023.
The lower promenade, seawall, skate plaza, amenities and kiosk shell are "nearing completion", the spokesperson said.
Construction of the skate bowl will follow completion of the skate plaza area.
Council said the timing for opening the kiosk was subject to construction completion and the outcome of a tender process for an operator, which is currently underway.
"Once an operator is in place, they will coordinate the final fit-out of the kiosk and determine the timeframe for opening," the council said.
The second weekly Supercars build notice effective from Monday says work will continue around Foreshore Park and Shortland Reserve from Monday to Friday 7am-6pm and Saturday 8am-3pm.
The second week of work includes pit building construction in Foreshore Park, installation of barrier and debris fencing on Horseshoe Beach and Wharf roads, installation of temporary buildings and fencing across the event area including Market Street Lawn and installation of temporary grandstands and structures in Foreshore Park.
The car park on Ordnance Street near Newcomen Street and Reserve Road will remain closed for duration of the Supercars works period for an event compound, as will Wharf Road from Watt Street to Horseshoe Beach Road and Nobbys Beach west car parks.
IN THE NEWS:
WHAT DO YOU THINK? Join the discussion in the comment section below.
Find out how to register or become a subscriber here.
Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter, where she has worked as a journalist for the past seven years. She's been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.
Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter, where she has worked as a journalist for the past seven years. She's been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.