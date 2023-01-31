Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Newcastle Supercars 2023: Road closures as track construction begins

Updated February 1 2023 - 8:21am, first published 8:01am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

TRACK work has started for the first Newcastle 500 supercars event since 2019.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.