TRACK work has started for the first Newcastle 500 supercars event since 2019.
The installation and removal of the racing circuit will be completed over a nine-week period, with the event to be held across March 10 to 12.
The build of the 2.6km track includes the establishment of contractor compounds, the pit building, installation of temporary security fencing, surveying and pegging out works, utilities locations, as well as preparation for future traffic management protocols.
Wharf Road from Watt Street to Horseshoe Beach Road will be closed from 7am Wednesday February 1, until 5pm Friday March 31.
Horseshoe Beach Road will also see temporary closures or lane restrictions, with Nobbys Beach (West) carparks closed.
The Nobbys Beach (East) and Horseshoe Beach Road carparks will remain open.
Further changes and closures are expected over the next 37 days. Weekly build notices outlining road closures and traffic management can be found at www.Supercars.com/Newcastle/community
"It's very exciting, today really kicks off day one of the Thrifty Newcastle 500, with the event build starting to take place now," Supercars Chief Executive Officer Shane Howard said.
"It's going to be a big lead-up to what is hopefully the biggest Supercars event that we have seen in Newcastle. For the next six weeks you will see the Newcastle CBD precinct start to change, we've got over six kilometres of concrete barriers going in, it's going to be an ever-changing landscape."
Supercars has applied to work 24 hours a day on construction and deconstruction from March 6-13, as well as 4am to 11.59pm on March 5 and midnight to 10pm on March 14.
