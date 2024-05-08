Wildfires coach backs halfback to find spark against Students

HUNTER Wildfires coach Scott Coleman wants halfback Nick Murray to get back to enjoying his rugby.
The nippy No.9 has been recalled to the starting side for the away clash against Shute Shield heavyweights Sydney University on Saturday.
Murray was one of the Wildfires' best last season, but hasn't reproduced that form in the opening stages of the new campaign.
Belgium international Isaac Montoisy has started the past two games - both wins - but Coleman has opted to shake the side up again.
"The freshen up will do Nick the world of good," Coleman said. "It is a tough position halfback. It can be very draining. Nick's early form wasn't at the level we are used to him playing at.
"He is at his best when he is enjoying his rugby. I want him to get back to basics and his strengths. Get the ball out as quick as he can and look to ignite his running game. Go back to enjoying his rugby.
"Isaac will be a fresh reserve and will add a spark late."
Murray is among five changes to the starting side from a rugged 17-15 win over Western Sydney.
Tongan international Tau Koloamatangi comes in at loosehead for Angus Websdale.
"Hopefully Tau can give us some dominance in the scrum early," Coleman said
Andrew Tuala, after starring against the Two Blues in his return from a knee injury, replaces Hamish Moore at hooker.
Moore is awaiting results of an MRI after a recurrence of nerve damage in his neck.
In the backline, English flyer Nowell has been promoted for his debut on the wing in place of Deon Evans.
"Frankie has been rewarded for outstanding form in second grade," Coleman said. "He is fast and has plenty of skill. He is really good on his feet and strong at chasing kickoffs."
Nate De Thierry comes in at fullback for teenager Brendan Palmer, who will be a fresh reserve.
"Brendan has been playing awesome, but we need Nate's kicking game," Coleman said. "Ethan Morgan has a good left foot. Nate gives us a right-foot option for our exits."
De Thierry has been among the Wildfires' leaders for three seasons. He missed the 38-19 over Eastwood on international duty with Hong Kong and played 30 minutes against Western Sydney.
"He will be fresh and hopefully has a spring in his step," Coleman said.
Sydney University have lost three straight games, the latest a 29-26 defeat to Warringah at home.
Wildfires: 1 Tau Koloamatangi, 2 Andrew Tuala, 3 Bo Abra, 4 Jonathan Toelupe, 5 Rob Puli'uvea, 6 Elijah Crosswell, 7 Donny Freeman, 8 George Noa, 9 Nick Murray, 10 Ethan Morgan, 11 Frankie Nowell, 12 Ueta Tufuga, 13 Tom Watson, 14 Veni Vahai, 15 Nate De Thierry
