LAKE Macquarie have joined the Central Coast Rugby Union (CCRU), believing it is the only way for the Roos to survive.
In a move which has been rubber stamped by NSW Country, Lake Macquarie will field teams in first, second and possibly third grade in the CCRU competition, ending an association with Hunter Rugby Union (HRU) that began in 1929.
Lake Macquarie were relegated from the HRU's premier competition to divisional halfway through last season due to a series of lopsided scorelines in their top two grades and issues with player numbers.
It was hoped they would rebuild and satisfy criteria for a return to premier rugby. The demotion had the opposite effect. They suffered a player exodus and finished with one side.
They applied to the HRU for a return to premier rugby in 2023, but failed.
"We had a choice of playing a team in divisional and telling 30 blokes we can't give them a game of rugby or find an alternative," Lake Macquarie rugby manager Matt Bartley said. "We had sponsors say they would pull the pin if we were in divisional. Last season we had a mass exodus of players who had no interest in playing divisional. It is not financially sustainable. We would have folded within two years."
Lake Macquarie will take the Central Coast competition to 11 clubs, with Hornsby the most southern.
Neil McDonald has been appointed coach and former Wallaby Gary Ella will also assist.
"We have recruited pretty heavily and are confident we will be competitive," Bartley said. "We understand it is a big risk but we believe going down to Central Coast with three teams is a better option than playing divisional with one. We don't want to go down the path that The Waratahs and Easts have been down."
Lake Macquarie have committed to the Central Coast for at least two seasons.
CCRU president Todd Willis said the Roos had requirements to meet.
"We have certainly set some parameters that we think are important to ensure their success and to protect other clubs on the coast," he said. "We have had a lot of meetings with them and are satisfied that they will be successful."
In 2021, Lake Macquaruie dropped out of HRU's first grade, with their two teams filtering down to second and third grade.
HRU president James Slattery said they met with Lake Macquarie but were not satisfied they would meet the criteria for premier rugby in 2023.
"Lake Macquarie have taken the view that the best way for them to rebuild is via the Central Coast competition," Slattery said. "We obviously want to see them back in the Hunter competition when they are able to."
"When clubs apply for assistance we work with them. That didn't take that path. It's their decision. They have spoken to NSW Country and Central Coast who have allowed the moved. We obviously want to see them back in the Hunter competition when they are able to."
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.