Little more than a year ago, when he was starting his switch from rugby sevens to rugby league, Knights recruit Lachlan Miller felt like it was the first day of school.
He grew up playing league, but it was like starting over - a new team and whole new way of doing things.
"I came into last pre-season not knowing a thing," Miller said of joining Cronulla before the 2022 season.
But after four years in Australia's rugby sevens program, and with his league background, the Coffs Harbour product quickly rose into the Sharks' NRL side, debuting mid-year and ultimately playing seven games.
"A big learning curve," he said of his breakout campaign. "I had to pick up a lot; all the positional play, the contact. But I loved it, I was a league junior so it just felt like I was where I belonged.
"This year I feel more relaxed. I know where I'm at and can start to look at getting on with the job."
It is that transition and Miller's progression that has Knights officials confident he can be their fullback.
It is easy to see why they wanted him - he's quick, agile, can think on his feet and is willing to put his 180cm and 84kg frame on the line.
The 28-year-old will again have to be a quick learner, after joining Newcastle on a three-year contract little more than a week before the club's first trial and a month before the season begins.
But the short preparation is of little concern to Miller, who feels his time in rugby sevens has readied him to make the position his own.
"It taught me how to be a professional athlete - all the training it requires, the rehab, all that stuff," he said.
"That time in sevens was pretty integral to where I am now. That work we did in sevens, it really started to translate into a fullback role in league - the high-speed work and everything. If I didn't have that time in sevens and tried to come to league, I don't know if it would have worked out as well."
A Coffs Comets junior who shifted to rivals Sawtell for seniors, Miller is unencumbered about taking over from star fullback Kalyn Ponga.
"They're big shoes to fill, but I'm excited," he said.
"I've had a chat to him and he is very excited to be in that six role as well. I think it's going to work really well."
Along with the security of a three-year deal, the ability to learn from Ponga attracted Miller to the Knights.
"I've got a young and growing family. That secures our future and in the end, it was a no-brainer," he said.
"Also the people here I can learn off. You've obviously got one of the best fullbacks in the world, and also [Jackson Hastings] - he is a really smart footy player. To get that fullback role was a pretty key part of coming [here]."
Having left a club that ran second last year to join the 14th-placed Knights, Miller backs the club's direction.
"You look at the team on paper, and mate - it's a good team," he said. "They were obviously unlucky last year with injuries, but the forward pack is super strong, you've got one of the best players in the world and a really smart seven and nine.
"I'm really excited to see where this is going to go."
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.
