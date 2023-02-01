Newcastle Herald
Home/Sport/Football

Why the Newcastle Jets need a home base to help foster young talent

By Robert Dillon
February 2 2023 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Newcastle Jets youth-team coach Damian Zane, left, and academy technical director Gary van Egmond.
A Newcastle Jets academy training session at Speers Point. Pictures by Simone De Peak

DURING a lifetime in elite-level soccer, Gary van Egmond has seen first-hand some of the finest facilities the world game has to offer.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Football
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.