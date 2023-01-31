LACHLAN Miller will have little more than a week to get up to speed with Newcastle's style of play before potentially facing his old Cronulla teammates in a trial game.
The Knights formally announced Miller's long-anticipated arrival on Tuesday afternoon - 10 days out from their first trial against the Sharks.
The 28-year-old, who trained with his new teammates for the first time yesterday, was released by Cronulla a year early as part of a swap for young Knights prop Max Bradbury.
Miller, originally from Coffs Harbour, has joined the Knights on a three-year deal.
Knights director of football Peter Parr said the former rugby sevens player, who represented Australia at the Tokyo Olympics, offered coach Adam O'Brien additional options for the side's spine and back-line.
"We have signed Lachlan predominantly to play fullback, we also believe he has the versatility to play multiple positions," Parr said in a club statement.
"He is a gifted athlete, with great speed and a player who will add excellent value to our squad."
Miller grew up playing rugby league before his stint in Australia's rugby sevens program.
After switching back to league last year, he made seven NRL appearances for Cronulla, scoring three tries. He also played a key role in Newtown's NSW Cup campaign, falling a win short of the grand final.
Miller scored a try for the Sharks in their win over the Knights at McDonald Jones Stadium in the final round of last year's regular season. He was named Cronulla's rookie of the year, taking home the Steve Rogers Award.
The Knights face Miller's former side in their first pre-season hit out at Central Coast Stadium on Friday week.
They then take on Parramatta a week later in their final trial before the season-opener against the Warriors in New Zealand on Friday, March 3.
The Sharks issued a brief statement on Tuesday confirming Miller's release but made no mention of signing Bradbury.
The 20-year-old prop, a Wangi Wangi junior, moves to the Shire after representing NSW in the under-19 State of Origin last year, as well as helping Newcastle's under-21 side to the Jersey Flegg grand final.
WHAT DO YOU THINK? Join the discussion in the comment section below.
Find out how to register or become a subscriber here.
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.