Newcastle plan to complete their spine for next season by prising former Olympic sevens player Lachlan Miller out of Cronulla.
With Kalyn Ponga set to play five-eighth in 2023, the Knights are desperate to sign a fullback and have identified Miller for the role.
A day after adding one piece to the puzzle by snaring halfback Jackson Hastings, the club is believed to be closing in on Miller.
The 28-year-old, part of Australia's rugby sevens squad at the Tokyo Olympics, made his NRL debut for the Sharks last season.
He played seven games, starting four at fullback and scoring three tries. He also helped Newtown to a NSW Cup minor premiership.
The Coffs Harbour product would be somewhat of a risk for the Knights, given his age and league experience, but likely comes at the right price for a club looking to recalibrate its roster.
He also appears more ready to be fullback than 20-year-old Bailey Hodgson, the only other noted custodian in Newcastle's top-30 roster who is yet to debut.
If Miller gains a release from the final year of his contract at Cronulla, who have plenty of outside-backs, it would all but cement Ponga's switch to the halves.
Newcastle's captain sat out the final six games last season due to a string of head-knocks and while there must be some concern about him moving into the front-line of defence, the 24-year-old has noticeably bulked up in preparation for the role.
Indeed, he will have a far greater build than his first foray into five-eighth under former coach Nathan Brown at the end of the 2018 and start of the 2019 seasons.
Ponga and Hastings, 26, shape as the first-choice halves in 2023 barring any late hiccups. Hastings will join the club as prop David Klemmer likely departs a year early to join the Tigers.
Neither Klemmer nor Hastings was spotted at Newcastle Airport yesterday as the Knights departed for a five-day training camp.
If Miller does join Newcastle, he won't be the only rugby union convert at the club.
After a stint with the Canberra Raiders playing reserve grade, Kiwi Leo Thompson joined the Knights last summer and made his NRL debut in the 2022 season opener.
The hard-running prop was clearly favoured by Knights coach Adam O'Brien and went on to play 16 games before injury ended his season early.
Miller would appear well placed to be able to have a similar impact following his year at the Sharks.
Last season, he averaged 148 run-metres per game and made 55 tackle-breaks across seven appearances.
On debut against the Titans, Miller made 294 run-metres and scored a try.
He also played 16 NSW Cup games for the Newtown Jets, where he spent some time in the halves.
Miller is down the pecking order to play fullback at Cronulla, where Will Kennedy is coach Craig Fitzgibbon's first choice.
Kaide Dykes, the son of former Cronulla player Adam, showed his potential last season and the Sharks also have Kayal Iro, who played fullback for Cook Islands in the World Cup, on their roster.
A Coffs Harbour junior, Miller was close to joining former Major League Rugby club LA Giltinis before being picked up by Cronulla.
One of his seven NRL appearances this year was against Newcastle, when the Sharks claimed a 38-16 victory at McDonald Jones Stadium to conclude the regular season.
IN THE NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.