Adrian Stratton, who stabbed a chef at Onyx cafe in Mayfield in 2021, handed a special verdict in Newcastle District Court

By Nick Bielby
Updated November 15 2022 - 11:58am, first published 11:30am
Police investigating after a stabbing at the Onyx cafe in May last year. Picture by Marina Neil

A man who slashed a co-worker at a Mayfield cafe with a large knife before leaving the blade embedded in her chest has been found by a court to have committed the acts of violence but cannot be held criminally responsible because he was suffering from the effects of a severe mental health impairment - likely schizophrenia.

