'Stay indoors': four arrested after break-in at Lambton leads to chase at Hillsborough

An alleged aggravated break and enter in suburban Newcastle followed by a pursuit at Lake Macquarie had police urging residents to stay indoors while a manhunt took place on Monday night, into Tuesday morning.
Emergency crews were called after a break-in at Kilpanie Road in Lambton. A police pursuit soon began at Cadaga Road in Charlestown.
Officers who were searching at Hillsborough warned residents to stay in their homes and to keep their dogs inside while the Police Dog Unit looked for three alleged offenders who were running through yards in the Percy Street, Robina Drive and Leroy Close areas after they initially arrested one person.
A police dog tracked the trio to a hiding spot under a home at Higham Road at Hillsborough, where they were arrested.
The police investigation is continuing.
