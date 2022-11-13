Newcastle Jets coach Arthur Papas plans to put his players through a "brutal" month of training during the World Cup break after their 2-1 loss to a 10-man Melbourne City on Saturday.
Despite producing their "best performance of the season" at McDonald Jones Stadium, Newcastle couldn't find an equaliser against the competition leaders and dropped to their third consecutive defeat.
A howler from Jets goalkeeper Michael Weier after only 20 minutes didn't help their chances and it was only because of an own goal shortly before half-time that they were put back on level standing.
City striker Jamie Maclaren did his chances of playing in the Socceroos' opening World Cup match no harm when he hit the matchwinner in the 57th minute, a goal that left Papas seething.
But the Jets coach was pleased with the much improved display from his side, praising them for fighting on after twice falling behind.
"It's the manner of the goals which are conceded as well because they can really affect mentality," Papas said.
"They're both poor goals, very poor goals to concede.
"[But] very good character to respond, stay focused, try and get back into the game, which we did.
"They defended well. They really are the benchmark team, but ... we've got to get to the point where we believe we can be beating those teams and I believe that should have happened."
After three losses and two wins, Papas is far from happy with his side's results but he sees positives to build on.
With no players involved in the World Cup, the Jets are set for some intense training and string of friendly games.
"I'll be honest, it's going to be brutal," Papas said.
"It's a very important month for us," Papas said.
"I've been looking forward to this month.
"Obviously trying to get as much out of the first block of games as possible, but there's a real importance on how we approach this month.
"The preparation, for a lot of reasons, needs to improve. Some of them I control, some of them I don't control.
"That will be the key for how we progress into the second phase of the season."
Papas expanded on what his side could improve on during the break.
"For us to be successful, playing the way I believe we can play, physically we need to be at a certain level, details need to improve, we need more competitive matches - which we didn't have in the lead up to this first block," he said.
"We're going to have already, as many matches as we had over three months, in this four weeks.
"That's going to give us the opportunity to build relationships, improve our football and make sure that when we go on the 11th of December to Central Coast, that we're ready to go."
Newcastle created plenty of chances in Saturday's game, firing 16 shots and forcing the City keeper to make four key saves.
Shortly after half-time, the Jets had three attacking chances in a matter of minutes but Kosta Grozos blew a chance in front of goal and Trent Buhagiar couldn't get a shot away from the top of the penalty area before City got to the ball.
Midway through the second half, Reno Piscopo almost levelled but he hit the woodwork off a cracking free kick from about 20 metres out.
City hit the bar themselves a few minutes later after Weier just got a hand to a Marco Tilio blaster.
Papas described Weier's error that let to the opening goal as "a poor judgement".
"The starting position is good, doesn't read the flight of the ball - maybe it takes a slight skid off the grass which speeds it up, rather than slows it down," he said. "Poor goal."
A result was certainly there for the Jets, but even with the benefit of City losing midfielder Aiden O'Neill to a second yellow card in the 75th minute, despite their best efforts they couldn't find the equaliser.
"It was our best performance of the season so far," Papas said. '
"Really good intent. We competed for a lot of the 50-50s as well... it was the right amount of aggression, right amount of intent, but just bitterly disappointed.
"We can't be satisfied that a performance is strong but also we don't come away with anything."
"I'm disappointed, the players will be disappointed, but like I said some promising things in that performance for sure."
IN THE NEWS:
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Newcastle Herald website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.