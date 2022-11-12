Newcastle Herald
Trainer Jason Mackay disqualified for two years over positive swabs

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
Updated November 13 2022 - 11:52am, first published 9:35am
Jason Mackay

Top Hunter Valley trainer Jason Mackay has been disqualified for two years after pleading guilty to charges relating to the presence of banned substance gonadorelin in two of his star greyhounds.

