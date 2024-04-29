Higher hopes for Rugby World Cup with women's change room upgrade

The president of Hamilton Hawks rugby club says she hopes Passmore Oval's new female change rooms boost Newcastle's chances of hosting an international team for the 2029 Women's Rugby World Cup.
A $2.6 million upgrade of the Wickham oval's heritage grandstand is now complete, with two sets of change rooms added, as well as a meeting room and disability features including amenities, a lift and viewing space for wheelchair users.
Hamilton Hawks sourced a $1 million grant for the renovation, and president Lesa Mason said the new change rooms were "crucial" for growing women's participation in the game.
"To give our women's team and our girls that are coming through their own privacy," she said.
"Before the girls would either not shower and just go home cold, muddy, wet and dirty or they'd have to get changed in their cars because they would always be second fiddle to the men.
"So they just sort of had to wait their turn and now we don't have to worry about that."
Mason said the feedback on the renovation had been very positive.
"The visiting teams are very envious of what we have now here at Passmore Oval," she said.
"We've had two home games now, so it's been great to be able to provide first class amenities to our women's teams."
When asked about installing more female friendly change rooms across the city, Newcastle lord mayor Nuatali Nelmes said the council was prioritising upgrades of change rooms at the most highly-used grounds.
The council's 2020 strategic sports plan identified a need for upgraded amenities or change rooms at almost 20 venues across the city and said "the condition of supporting amenities at many grounds is poor".
"Part of that plan is going around and not only maintaining our grounds, but looking at where we need to do upgrades and where we can get grants to do those upgrades and partner with clubs like the Hamilton Hawks," Cr Nelmes said.
"It is a really big job. We have over 126 park areas throughout the City of Newcastle."
Australia will host the Women's Rugby World Cup in 2029, and Newcastle has put its hand up to become a host city for both it and the men's Rugby World Cup in 2027.
Mason said she hoped the upgrade would boost that case.
"Having these facilities provides Newcastle with the opportunity and Hamilton with the opportunity of hopefully hosting some international teams here as a training venue," she said.
Cr Nelmes said the upgrade was designed to cater for both Passmore and Hawkins ovals, with a viewing platform that overlooks both grounds.
Hamilton Wickham Cricket Club secretary Paul Rogers said the upgrade would be a huge benefit to the women who play for the club.
"We've got a couple of young girls that are coming through," he said.
"It gives them a better experience because at this stage, the women's comp is played on a Wednesday, but they also play in the men's comps on a Saturday because that's a really good way for them to improve their skills and and get them to the higher levels... so the upgraded facilities will certainly encourage more girls to continue to play."
