Newcastle to push for Rugby World Cup hosting rights

Newcastle will push to become a host city for the upcoming men's and women's Rugby World Cups as part of a plan proposed by the city's Labor councillors.
The Labor majority have signed a notice of motion to the February 27 council meeting calling for the council to write to Rugby World Cup Local Operating Company chair Rod Eddington and director Phil Kearns as well as NSW Minister for Sport Steve Kamper advocating for Newcastle to be a host city.
Australia will host the men's World Cup in 2027, followed by the women's in 2029.
The motion says Newcastle is "well equipped" to host Rugby World Cup games as well as teams, "given its status as a preferred destination for live music, sporting and major events which are a primary driver of the local tourism visitor economy".
Newcastle missed out on hosting games or teams for the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup, despite McDonald Jones Stadium consistently attracting strong crowds for Matildas matches.
Newcastle was among 35 cities short-listed as a dedicated training base camp site during the women's soccer World Cup, but it was not named as one of 29 final locations.
The men's Rugby World Cup 2027 will feature 24 teams - an expansion from the 2023 World Cup in France which included 20 teams.
