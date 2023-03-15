Newcastle Herald
Wickham's Passmore Oval to receive female changerooms in $2.35 million grandstand upgrade

Updated March 15 2023 - 4:55pm, first published 4:30pm
Hamilton Hawks women's division player Vivien Clay with son William Clay at Passmore Oval, which will receive designated women's change rooms. Picture by Simone De Peak

Construction will start this month on designated female change rooms at Wickham's Passmore Oval as part of a $2.35 million upgrade of the 86-year-old grandstand.

