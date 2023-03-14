Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Court and Crime

Raptor North police charge alleged Bandidos bikies, accused of assault at Lake Macquarie pub

Updated March 15 2023 - 8:03am, first published 7:19am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Raptor North bikie squad police have seized several guns and charged six people with various firearm, drug and assault offences, following an investigation into an alleged assault at a Lake Macquarie pub last month.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.