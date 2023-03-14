Newcastle Herald
NSW election 2023: Regional voters tell politicians to do better on hospitals, roads, schools

Michael Parris
Michael Parris
March 15 2023 - 5:00am
A potholed road near Wollombi. Many regional voters say their roads are not in an acceptable condition. Picture by Marina Neil

Regional voters are unhappy about the condition of their hospitals, schools, roads and public transport as the state gets ready to vote on who they want in government for the next four years.

