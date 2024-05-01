Off-contract Knights half playing for keeps after NRL recall

Tyson Gamble feels like he is coming into his prime as a rugby league playmaker.
Having only recently made his 50th NRL appearance, the Newcastle Knights five-eighth, who turns 28 in June, believes his best years are well and truly yet to come.
But after being dropped to NSW Cup for two games last month, the coming weeks shape as an integral period for Gamble's future.
The Recliffe product's two-year contract with the Knights ends this season.
Perform well, and a new deal from the Knights likely looms, as could offers from other potential suitors.
But with fellow playmaker Jack Cogger waiting in the wings in NSW Cup, any dip in form could result in another spell in the lower grade.
Gamble's focus is on the team, but with his future still up in the air, he knows the importance of the upcoming second-third of the season.
"I'm back playing NRL and I want to be putting my best foot forward," he said.
"If I keep playing the way I did on the weekend, and putting those performances in, I think the contract side of it will handle itself ... at the end of the day, your footy does all the talking.
"I probably didn't start the year how I would have liked, and obviously had the two weeks down in NSW Cup and started enjoying footy again, and my first game back I think I put in a performance I can be proud of and showed the club what I can really do.
"It's just about doing that week-in, week-out now."
Having joined Newcastle after a shaky exit from Brisbane, where he played 24 NRL games over three seasons, Gamble has worked hard to make the most of his opportunity at the Knights.
Last year, he played in all but two games, making 24 appearances.
Owning the five-eighth role when Kalyn Ponga was firstly out with concussion, and then once he returned to fullback, Gamble enjoyed the best year of his career.
On and off the field, the Queenslander found a home, and it's why he is hopeful of remaining at the Knights.
"I'd love to stay," he said.
"I love Newcastle.
"I've made it a home, my partner has made it her home, so we don't want to go. But at the end of the day, footy is a business and it's got to go both ways. But I'll let my footy do the talking.'
Earlier this year, and prior to his stint in reserve grade, Gamble stalled negotiations with the Knights to reaffirm his value.
As a player who, up until last year, had been in and out of first grade since debuting for Wests Tigers in 2018, it was somewhat of a surprise move.
But given the lack of quality playmakers on the market in recent years, a likely wise decision to see what might pop up.
Admitting in an ideal world he would likely have his future sorted sooner rather later, the no-frills half said was he was yet to fully consider what he was looking for out of his next contract.
"Just get another deal would be nice," he said.
"I haven't really thought about that too much to be honest. I wouldn't say I'm towards the back end, I'm 28 this year, so I think I'm just hitting my prime.
"I'm probably a bit of a late-bloomer, I guess a lot would say, so I feel like I'm about to be playing my best footy.
"Last year was probably my best year, and if I can build on that for the rest of this year, there's no reason why I can't continue it."
After his best display this year in Sunday's 18-14 win over the Dolphins, scoring a try, setting up another and kicking for a season-high 367 metres, Gamble and halves partner Jackson Hastings will be looking to outpoint Warriors duo Shaun Johnson and Te Marie Martin this week.
Gamble has marvelled at evergreen halfback Johnson's form in recent years, but is hoping to get one over the 33-year-old.
"The things he can do on the field are very admirable," Gamble said.
"I don't know how he can play for as long as he has, at such a level he has ... The NRL is not an easy game.
"It's a credit to him, how he handles himself on the field and off the field, and if I can be playing like that at his age, I'll be cheering."
