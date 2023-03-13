Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Former submariner and senator Rex Patrick says debate is needed on an East Coast submarine base before a 'Defence fait accompli'

Ian Kirkwood
By Ian Kirkwood
Updated March 14 2023 - 8:43am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The nuclear-powered Virginia-class fast-attack submarine USS Mississippi at HMAS Stirling naval base at Rockingham, on Perth's southern edge, for a joint training exercise in December 2022. Picture from US Embassy

FORMER South Australian senator and submariner, Rex Patrick, says there is too much secrecy around aspects of AUKUS, and the public deserves to know more about major matters including a proposed East Coast base.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ian Kirkwood

Ian Kirkwood

Journalist

Reporting journalist at the Newcastle Herald since 1987. Editorial writer, general reporter, industrial relations, industry and coal.

Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.